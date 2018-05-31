OGRA proposes Rs7.10 per litre increase in petrol price

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 7 per litre increase in petrol price from June 01.
The regulatory body has also proposed Rs 5 per litre hike in the price of diesel, Geo News reported citing well-informed sources.
A summary has been forwarded to ministry of petroleum by OGRA.
According to the summary, OGRA has recommended Rs7.10 and Rs 5.20 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices respectively.
KARACHI: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 7 per litre increase in petrol price from June 01.
The regulatory body has also proposed Rs 5 per litre hike in the price of diesel, Geo News reported citing well-informed sources.
A summary has been forwarded to ministry of petroleum by OGRA.
According to the summary, OGRA has recommended Rs7.10 and Rs 5.20 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices respectively.
Comments