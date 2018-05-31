Thu May 31, 2018
Business

Web Desk
May 29, 2018

OGRA proposes Rs7.10 per litre increase in petrol price

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended Rs 7 per litre increase in petrol price from June 01.

The regulatory body has also proposed Rs 5 per litre hike in the price of diesel, Geo News reported citing well-informed sources.

A summary has been forwarded to ministry of petroleum by OGRA.

According to the summary, OGRA has recommended Rs7.10 and Rs 5.20 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices respectively.

