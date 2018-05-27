Two police officials martyred, two militants killed in Quetta

QUETTA: Two police officials were martyred by militants on motorcycle and later the police killed two militants in shootout here on Sunday evening.

The police officials said that the incident occurred around sunset when two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire and killed two traffic police officials.

Officers on patrol nearby heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.

"They engaged the attackers in firing and killed them on the spot," Abdul Razaq Cheema, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

He said that another militant on a separate motorcycle was wounded in the clash before fleeing.

Ghulam Ali Baloch, home secretary of Balochistan confirmed the incident and announced a reward of one million rupees for any information on the militants.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.