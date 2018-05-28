Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kiev: Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday´s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.
The Egyptian forward was forced off by a shoulder injury on 31 minutes after a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos, and replaced by England international Adam Lallana.
Keylor Navas held a stinging drive from Trent Alexander-Arnold in what represented Liverpool´s best chance, while Karim Benzema was denied a goal on 43 minutes by the offside flag after converting a rebound from a Cristiano Ronaldo header.
