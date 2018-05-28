Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salah off injured as Champions League final goalless at half-time

Kiev: Liverpool suffered the loss of 44-goal top scorer Mohamed Salah to injury as Saturday´s Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev was goalless at half-time.

The Egyptian forward was forced off by a shoulder injury on 31 minutes after a tangle with Real defender Sergio Ramos, and replaced by England international Adam Lallana.

Keylor Navas held a stinging drive from Trent Alexander-Arnold in what represented Liverpool´s best chance, while Karim Benzema was denied a goal on 43 minutes by the offside flag after converting a rebound from a Cristiano Ronaldo header.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Wozniacki sees off Collins in Roland Garros opener

Wozniacki sees off Collins in Roland Garros opener
Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England

Malala rejoices at Lord’s as Pakistan hammers England
Former champion Wawrinka knocked out of French Open

Former champion Wawrinka knocked out of French Open
Azarenka´s French Open return ended by Siniakova

Azarenka´s French Open return ended by Siniakova
Load More load more