FIFA 2018: Chefs prepare delicious treats for fans

MOSCOW: Preparations and marketing for FIFA 2018 are at a high point.



In addition to these preparations, candies and chocolates of different kinds and flavors with eye-catching FIFA packaging are being made by specialized chefs for the upcoming FIFA 2018 to be held Russia.

These little drops of happiness are also being supplied to different shops and are available for purchase to all FIFA fans.

FIFA 2018 will start on June 14, 2018 with a match between Russia and Germany in Moscow. The final will be on July 15, 2018 in the same stadium.