Malala calls Sabika Sheikh’s father, extends condolences

LONDON: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday telephoned father of Sabika Sheikh and condoled over the death of his daughter.



During her conversation with Aziz Sheikh, Malala said the nation has been deprived of a brilliant girl.

She also spoke with Sabika’s sister. Malala said she shared the grief of Sabika’s family.



Sabika Sheikh’s father said he wanted that voice should be raised against gun violence.

Over this Malala assured Aziz Sheikh she would support him over the matter.

Sabika was among the 10 students killed in a mass shooting when a student armed with a shotgun and revolver opened fire at Santa Fe high school in Texas last Friday.

Sabika, resident of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, was part of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) programme for her stay in the US and had to return home in June. She was among 75 Pakistani students who were selected to study abroad under the scholarship programme.

AFP Adds:

Earlier, following the funeral of Sabika, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai -- who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating girls´ rights to education -- also weighed in, calling for an end to school violence.

"I hope leaders in the US, Pakistan and around the world will do justice to the lives of Sabika, her classmates and their teachers by doing more to stop violence in schools," said Yousafzai in a statement.

Sheikh had been in the US on a State Department-sponsored exchange programme but was due to return home in mere weeks ahead of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.