PTI accuses Nawaz Sharif of impeding democratic process

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has failed a single proper answer to 128 asked to him in Avenfield property reference, said PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday.

“The court asked one thing while Nawaz Sharif replied something else and kept on telling outdated stories,” Chaudhry told a press conference, shortly after the deposed prime minister said that PTI’s sit-in was planted to oust him from power over his decision to try former military dictator Pervez Musharraf for high treason.

"Why did Nawaz not utter a single word against Zia? Why did he let Pervez Musharraf go abroad?" he questioned. “Had Nawaz not done his 'job submissively' why were Mushahidullah Khan and Pervaiz Rasheed removed from their positions, he said.



He said that Nawaz Sharif was made Punjab Chief Minister while he could not contest on councilor’s seat.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had no regrets over his own actions over these years. “Nawaz Sharif’s government was dismissed for corruption. Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif pressurized judges in the past and did they apologize for it,” he said.

The PTI leader said that the only reservation Nawaz had was the probe against him. "He just wanted to portray himself as innocent to save his property."

Nawaz spoke about everything except for the money trail of his Avenfield properties. "The day you will respond to how you were able to purchase the Avenfield properties, you will not have to dig out controversies," Chaudhry said.

He accused Nawaz of attempting to destroy the political climate of the country.

"You are trying to disturb the political climate because, for you, the state holds no value," he said. "You only value yourself, nothing else."

Pakistan is transitioning into a stable democracy and Nawaz will not be able to impede this process, Chaudhry further said.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan would become Pakistan’s next prime minister after the general elections.

He said that Panama was an international scandal and that ISI or judiciary had nothing to do with it.