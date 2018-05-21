Texas schools tighten security after deadly shooting

SANTA FE, United States: Some Texas schools beefed up security Monday as students returned to classrooms following the mass shooting Friday at a rural high school that left 10 dead and 13 wounded, mostly teenagers.

At least two of the wounded were still hospitalized, including school police officer John Barnes who remained in critical condition, said the University of Texas Medical Branch.

A statewide moment of silence was held at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) to remember the eight students and two teachers killed at Santa Fe High School, where mourners gathered Monday around white wooden crosses representing each victim.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the school, faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.

He is alleged to have used his father´s legally owned shotgun and revolver in Friday´s rampage.

"He was playing music, making jokes, had slogans and rhymes he kept saying," student Trenton Beazely told ABC´s "Good Morning America" program Monday.

"Every time he´d kill someone he´d say, ´another one bites the dust.´"

Schools in Santa Fe were closed through Tuesday and a crisis hotline was set up for traumatized students and parents.

In a state where support for gun rights is strong, parents called for increased security as their children returned to classrooms following a wrenching weekend.

Some school administrators announced new measures.

"We will be increasing police visibility at each school through the remainder of the school year," Greg Smith, the superintendent of schools at Clear Creek, neighboring Santa Fe, said in a letter.

In online forums, some parents called for metal detectors in schools, while one school banned backpacks to prevent hidden weapons from slipping through.

Other schools focused on students´ dress. Pagourtzis was said to have concealed his shotgun and handgun under a coat.

"Through the end of the school year, we are asking that no students wear trench coats or other heavy clothing," said Mark Henry, administrator at a school district outside of Houston.

"We feel any extra safety measure that assists our officers and administrators should be utilized."

Other school districts in the Lone Star state reminded parents that they had received no threats while others stressed emergency drills they have conducted.

Santa Fe high school had recently won a statewide safety award for its efforts to secure the school against active shooters.