Martyred Colonel Sohail laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI: Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence (MI), who was martyred during intense exchange of fire with militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Killi Almas area of Balochistan, has been laid to rest with full military honour.



According to Inter Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, and relatives of the martyr attended the funeral.

Col Abid was buried in Bobari near Bara Kahu with full military honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said “When a soldier sacrifices his life I lose part flesh of my body, that night is always difficult to pass. But we remain fully determined to sacrifice anything and everything for the defence of our motherland.”

Security forces late on Wednesday carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Killi Almas area of Balochistan, killing a high value target of LeJ involved in assassinations of over 100 innocent people of Hazara Community and police personnel.

Three militants were killed in the firefight that erupted, including Salman Badeni, the provincial commander of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ). While two of the killed terrorists were suicide bombers belonged to Afghanistan, said ISPR.

During intense exchange of fire, Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom, the ISPR further said in its statement, besides injuries to four soldiers.

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of munitions belonging to the terrorists killed the in the operation.