Wed May 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 17, 2018

Army officer martyred, LeJ commander among three terrorists killed in B'stan op


RAWALPINDI: Security forces late on Wednesday carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Killi Almas area of Balochistan, killing high value target of LeJ involved in assassinations of over 100 innocent  people  of Hazara Community and police personnel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to Army's media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Killi Almas on the pointation of an under custody suspect about the presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts located in the vicinity.

The ISPR said that two of the killed terrorists were suicide bombers, while the third one was identified as Salman Badeni — LeJ head of Balochistan.

During intense exchange of fire, Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced martyrdom, the ISPR further said in its statement, besides injuries to four soldiers.

Two of the injured soldiers were in critical condition, the statement said.

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of munitions belonging to the terrorists killed the in the operation.


