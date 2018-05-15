Tue May 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 15, 2018

Nawaz Sharif's remarks misreported by media, says PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi  has called for an end to a debate that Nawaz Sharif sparked with his controversial remarks about Mumbai attacks.

Expressing his in the National Assembly, he said that Sharif's remarks  were misreported by Indian media.

"Nawaz Sharif didn't say Mumbai attackers were dispatched from Pakistan. The sentence about non-state actors was misquoted ," he said.

He said Pervez Musharraf, Gen (retd) Pasha, Imran Khan, General (retd) Durrani and Rehman Malik had also discussed the subject of Mumbai terror attacks in the past for which Nawaz Sharif is being crticized.

"Nobody is authorized to issue certificates of  patriotism," he said, and warned against using the issue for political point scoring.

"Do not become India's facilitators in a matter related to national security. Do not use a national security matter for political purposes," he said.

"Parliament should form a commission if it is willing to look back into the past," Abbasi said. 

He reiterated that Pakistan would not allow it soil to be used against other countries. "It was and  it still remains our policy," said the premier .

  

