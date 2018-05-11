Fri May 11, 2018
World

AFP
May 10, 2018

Syria anti-aircraft defences intercept Israeli missiles: state media


Damascus: Syrian anti-aircraft defences intercepted early Thursday Israeli missiles launched at Syria, according to the official SANA news agency, which cited a military source.

The Israeli missiles were launched in retaliation after Iranian forces in Syria fired rockets and missiles at the part of the Golan Heights occupied by Israel, the Israeli army said.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran over the situation in Syria after several operations attributed to the Israeli army against Iranian interests in the war-torn country.

