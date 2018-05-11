CPEC is project of inclusive development in Pakistan: Planning ministry

ISLAMABAD: A number of development projects in energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation are under planning and implementation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a spokesman of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform said here in a statement on Wednesday.



“These projects have helped in emergence of new urban centers in these areas, providing job opportunities to local youth” he added.

Some of the projects in KP include 870 MW SukiKinari Hydropower Project, 120km KKH Phase II (Thakot-Havelian Section), Hakla D.I Khan Motorway (285 km), D.I Khan (Yarik) –Zhob (N-50) 210 km, ML-1 upgradation and Havelian Dry port, KKH Thakot-Raikot N35 (136 Km)KP-GB, Greater Peshawar Region Mass Transit, KP-Chitral CPEC link road from Gilgit, Shandor, Chitral to Chakdara, Fiber Optic Connectivity Project and Special Economic Zone at Rashakai.

While in Balochistan, the projects include: Hubco-Coal Based Coastal 1320MW, Gwadar Coal Based Power Project, 300 MW, D I Khan-Zhob and Zhob- Quetta (N-50), Khuzdar-Quetta– Chaman Section (N-25), while Surab-Hoshab (N-85) and Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab (M-8) have been completed.

Under CPEC, Gwadar is being developed as a modern port city and a trade hub for the whole region.

Besides port development at Gwadar, a number of welfare projects are being implemented with Chinese finances that include Gwadar East Bay Expressway, New Gwadar International Airport, Technical and Vocational Institute, Pak China Friendship Hospital, Construction of Breakwaters, Dredging of Berthing Areas & channels, Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, Gwadar Free Zone and livelihood projects.

Moreover, Khuzdar-Basima Road, Quetta Mass Transit, Naukundi-Mashkhel-Panjgur Road Project, Quetta Water Supply Scheme from Pat Feeder Canal and Economic Zone at Bostan are part of CPEC.

The projects completed in Balochistan have already transformed the urban and social landscape of these areas.

Urban centers have been developed which has resulted in job creation for the local masses and changing their life styles.

The long term plan (LTP) of CPEC focuses on agriculture, tourism and industrial development across the country which would ensure a true economic growth and pave ways for a better and more prosperous Pakistan.