CPEC, a futuristic project for upcoming generations: PM Abbasi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was not only a project for the present, but had the potential to pass on its benefits to the future generations.

Addressing at the CPEC Summit, he said the project had provided Pakistan a strong foundation of overall development and prosperity.

The prime minister said the fruits of CPEC were not limited to Pakistan and other countries including Afghanistan and West China would also gain access to the benefits of this project.

He said the CPEC, in fact, was the opportunity for all countries in the region and would address the areas of infrastructure and energy.

He mentioned that the project had become a reality in less than three years since China’s President XI Jinping shared his vision of regional connectivity.

Khaqan Abbasi said under CPEC, power transmission lines were being laid in Pakistan, adding the setting up of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would eventually promote entrepreneurs from China and across the world to result in increased trade.

He said the projects under the CPEC would be implemented, keeping in view two principles, namely economic viability and environmental sustainability.

The CPEC, the premier said, provided Pakistan a platform to regain its strength in technology and agriculture and also deal with the issue of poverty alleviation.

Earlier, the prime minister strongly condemned the recent incident of terrorism in Afghanistan that killed over fifty people.