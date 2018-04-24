Tue April 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
April 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian man cancels cab ride because driver was Muslim


MUMBAI: An Indian man, Abhishek Mishra, proudly cancelled an Ola cab's ride because the driver happened to be a Muslim, and blatantly posted his discriminatory attitude on social media with an aim to get applause from those countrymen who follow his religion in the same way as he does.

As per details,  Abhishek Mishra, who claimed  to be a Hindutva thinker tweeted that he cancelled the cab because he did not want to give money to "Jihadi People". He enclosed a screenshot of the cancellation, which showed the driver's name Masood Alam. His discriminatory tweet sparked strong reactions.


Responding to Mishra’s tweet, Ola cabs, an Indian origin online transportation network company, said; "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times."

Meanwhile, many decent people on Twitter asked Ola to ban Abhishek Mishra. Others said the lack of reaction from the taxicab aggregator was a message in itself.

Abhishek Mishra reportedly  has  some influential government figures among his followers on Twitter, including Indian defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and minister of culture Mahesh Sharma.

While, Abhishek Mishra's Facebook profile says he works as an IT professional in Lucknow, claims he is an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal -- both affiliates of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- and "holds responsibility" of the IT cell of the VHP.

It is really disappointing for many that the government of India has not condemned any such abhorring acts against minority which broadly negate its claim to be a secular state, widening communal differences.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

George H.W. Bush hospitalized day after wife´s funeral

George H.W. Bush hospitalized day after wife´s funeral
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts

Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
US Senate panel narrowly recommends Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

US Senate panel narrowly recommends Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State

At least 18 dead in China karaoke lounge fire

At least 18 dead in China karaoke lounge fire
Load More load more