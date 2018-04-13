Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alibaba Group planning to expand business in Pakistan, Jack Ma tells PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday on the sidelines of Boao Forum for Asia being held in China’s Hainan province.

Jack Ma briefed the prime minister on performance, achievements and future targets of the Alibaba Group.

The prime minister was apprised of the online trade, micro-financing and public welfare activities of Alibaba Group. Jack Ma appreciated Pakistan’s potential in benefiting from the technologies offered by his company.

Ma, according to Geo News, shared that he would like increase business with Pakistan in the future with an emphasis on promoting technology in the country.

Prime Minister Abbasi congratulated Alibaba Group for joining the ranks of companies valued at more than US $ 500 billion. He said that Alibaba’s impressive performance was an indication of the opportunities available in the digital age.

The prime minister informed Jack Ma that Pakistan’s e-commerce market was expected to grow in near future. He added that the highly skilled Pakistani human resource was a power resource for development of the digital economy.

He welcomed Alibaba’s interest in establishing its business in Pakistan and invited Jack Ma to visit Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder
COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’

COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’
No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief

No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief
CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni

CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni
Load More load more