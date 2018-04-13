Alibaba Group planning to expand business in Pakistan, Jack Ma tells PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday on the sidelines of Boao Forum for Asia being held in China’s Hainan province.



Jack Ma briefed the prime minister on performance, achievements and future targets of the Alibaba Group.

The prime minister was apprised of the online trade, micro-financing and public welfare activities of Alibaba Group. Jack Ma appreciated Pakistan’s potential in benefiting from the technologies offered by his company.

Ma, according to Geo News, shared that he would like increase business with Pakistan in the future with an emphasis on promoting technology in the country.

Prime Minister Abbasi congratulated Alibaba Group for joining the ranks of companies valued at more than US $ 500 billion. He said that Alibaba’s impressive performance was an indication of the opportunities available in the digital age.

The prime minister informed Jack Ma that Pakistan’s e-commerce market was expected to grow in near future. He added that the highly skilled Pakistani human resource was a power resource for development of the digital economy.

He welcomed Alibaba’s interest in establishing its business in Pakistan and invited Jack Ma to visit Pakistan.