Liverpool beat Man City to reach Champions League semi-finals

MANCHESTER: Liverpool survived a first-half bombardment, and benefited from a controversial offside decision, as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday to win the tie 5-1.
Gabriel Jesus gave City a second-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium, raising hopes of a stunning comeback after they lost 3-0 in last week´s first leg.
But City´s Leroy Sane had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside just before the break, and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted after the break for Liverpool.
