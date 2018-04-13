Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
April 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Liverpool beat Man City to reach Champions League semi-finals


MANCHESTER: Liverpool survived a first-half bombardment, and benefited from a controversial offside decision, as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Tuesday to win the tie 5-1.

Gabriel Jesus gave City a second-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium, raising hopes of a stunning comeback after they lost 3-0 in last week´s first leg.

But City´s Leroy Sane had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside just before the break, and Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both netted after the break for Liverpool.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis
Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension: report

Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension: report
Pakistan wins another bronze as wrestler Muhammad Bilal defeats UK’s Ramm at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan wins another bronze as wrestler Muhammad Bilal defeats UK’s Ramm at Commonwealth Games
Happy 8th wedding anniversary Sania and Shoaib!

Happy 8th wedding anniversary Sania and Shoaib!
Load More load more