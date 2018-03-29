Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘102 Not Out’ trailer puts Amitabh, Rishi Kapoor in epic father, son comedy

KARACHI: The trailer of Bollywood’s hilarious film “102 Not Out” is out with some nerve-wrecking comedy, having a Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor duo put into the father-son witty humor

With Amitabh put into the role of a 102 year old father of a 75 year old son, Rishi Kapoor, the family comedy will show the father-son duo living through their hilarious sarcasms, absolutely desi fights and ups and downs of all sorts.

Their personalities being poles apart, Amitabh out of his lively sense of humor urges his old age son to write a love letter, while, Rishi resists walking out of his comfort zone.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, and secured with a music collection by A.R. Rahman, the movie will kick off release on May 4.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Riz Ahmed extends support to Marvia Malik – Pakistan’s first trans news anchor

Riz Ahmed extends support to Marvia Malik – Pakistan’s first trans news anchor
Trailer of upcoming Pakistani film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ released

Trailer of upcoming Pakistani film ‘Motorcycle Girl’ released
Lawyer for porn actress seeks to depose Trump

Lawyer for porn actress seeks to depose Trump
Playboy quits Facebook over data privacy scandal

Playboy quits Facebook over data privacy scandal
Load More load more