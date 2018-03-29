‘102 Not Out’ trailer puts Amitabh, Rishi Kapoor in epic father, son comedy

KARACHI: The trailer of Bollywood’s hilarious film “102 Not Out” is out with some nerve-wrecking comedy, having a Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor duo put into the father-son witty humor

With Amitabh put into the role of a 102 year old father of a 75 year old son, Rishi Kapoor, the family comedy will show the father-son duo living through their hilarious sarcasms, absolutely desi fights and ups and downs of all sorts.

Their personalities being poles apart, Amitabh out of his lively sense of humor urges his old age son to write a love letter, while, Rishi resists walking out of his comfort zone.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, and secured with a music collection by A.R. Rahman, the movie will kick off release on May 4.

