Thu March 29, 2018
Business

Web Desk
March 27, 2018

Pakistan, China pledge to boost coopration in aviation sector


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance their co-operation in different areas particularly in aviation sector for the betterment of Pakistan International Airlines and aviation division.

Matters of mutual co-operation in different sectors came under discussion in a meeting between advisor to Prime Minister on aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing.

During the meeting , it was decided to boost cooperation for the development of airport projects and enhancement of air travel facilities in view of phenomenal growth of business opportunities between two countries. They also discussed technical cooperation in the field of aviation  to provide aircraft maintenance and engineering services to Pakistani and regional airlines.

Sardar Mehtab sought cooperation of china to improve weather forecasting system. He  lauded the Chinese cooperation for the construction and development of Gwadar Airport under the project of CPEC.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador expressed that the cooperation of both countries in the aviation sector will continue and warmly assured to collaborate in different projects to further stimulate this relation

Both sides affirmed to strengthen the regional cooperation and bilateral relations to ensure the prosperity and sustainable development of aviation sector.

