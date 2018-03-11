Sun March 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 11, 2018

Maria Sharapova says she loved Malala's Netflix interview

David Letterman,an American television host, comedian and writer recently sat down with Malala Yousafzai  in an episode of his Netflix talk show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction".

Letterman interviewed Pakistan's Nobel laureate after spending two episodes with former US president Barack Obama and Hollywood actor Georoge Clooney.

Millions of people across the world have watched the interview and applauded the Nobel Prize laureate for leading the fight for  girls' education rights.

Among them was Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova who used photosharing app Intstagram to praise the girl from Pakistan.

Sharing a screenshot showing Pakistani activist with the host Letterman, Maria Sharapova  wrote "loved this episode with @malalafund".

The five time grand slam winner who chose  Instagram's "story' for her post has over five million followers on Instragram.



