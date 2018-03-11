Sun March 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
March 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Serena wins to set up clash with Venus in Indian Wells

Indian Wells, United States: Twenty-three time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams set up a mouth-watering Indian Wells third round showdown with older sister Venus with a straight-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

Serena defeated the world No. 29 Bertens in straight sets, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 a one hour, 52 minute centre court match.

Serena is playing in her first WTA tournament since winning the Australian Open in January of 2017. At the time she was already expecting daughter Alexis Olympia, who was born on September 1.

She was the top-ranked player in the world when she began a 15-month hiatus.

Venus and Serena have faced each other 28 times with the most recent being in that 2017 Aussie Open final, when Serena won 6-4, 6-4. Serena leads Venus in their career head to head 17-11.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Lahore Qalandars win toss and bat against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars win toss and bat against Karachi Kings

Afridi apologises to Saif over send-off

Afridi apologises to Saif over send-off
Australia lose three, behind De Villiers-inspired South Africa

Australia lose three, behind De Villiers-inspired South Africa
De Villiers and South African tail flay Australia

De Villiers and South African tail flay Australia
Load More load more