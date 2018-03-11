Kings crush Sultans by 63 runs after piling up 188-3

DUBAI: Karachi Kings outplayed Multan Sultans in the 22nd Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a huge total of 189, Multan Sultans batsmen could not resist against accurate bowling attack led by experienced leg-spinner Shahid Afridi and were bowled out for 125 in 19.4 overs.

However, Sohail Tanvir delayed the Kings victory through his aggressive batting display.

He smashed four huge sixes and a four during his unbeaten top score of 34 runs from 29 balls, adding 26 with Mohammad Irfan for the last wicket stand.

Other main contributors were Ahmed Shehzad (24), Kumar Sangakkara (18), Saif badar (13) and Sohaib Maqsood (11). No other batsman could get into the double figures.

For Karachi Kings, Afridi captured three wickets for 18 runs and Mohammad Irfan Junior claimed two for 18.

Earlier, Karachi Kings set a difficult target of 189 runs for Multan Sultans after being sent into bat.

They lost Lendl Simmons (4) at the score of 21 runs but then Joe Denly and Babar Azam carried the score at a brisk rate and added 118 runs off 80 balls for the second wicket.

Denly made 78 off 55 balls with ten fours and two sixes while Babar scored 58 from 39 balls with six fours and a six.

Later Colin Ingram blasted an unbeaten 29 off just eight balls, smashing four towering sixes, to take the total to 188 for three in the allotted 20 overs.

This was the highest score this season and also the highest-ever by Karachi Kings in the PSL.

For Multan Sultans, fast bowlers Hardus Viljoen and Mohammad Irfan claimed two wickets for 49 and one for 21, respectively.