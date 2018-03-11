French cheese named winner at US contest

The annual cheese contest held in Wisconsin has finally concluded with French-made cheese Esquirrou coming out victorious.



The World Championship Cheese Contest that began earlier this week, named French contender Michael Touyarou’s hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou, as the winner of the show.

His winning cheese, aged 90 days that came with a nutty texture and a warm wheat tang, was made in the French region of Pyrénées.

The contest this year saw a record high number of 3,403 entries, out of which only 121 made the cut to compete for the top prize.

A total number of 26 nations were competing in the championship that earned U.S cheese makers a total of 87 gold medals, Switzerland with nine and Netherlands with seven.