PSL 3: Shaheen Afridi hopes to earn Test cap in future

DUBAI: Shaheen Afridi came into HBL Pakistan Super League as one of the most exciting young prospects with his Lahore Qalandars’ coach Aaqib Javed declaring him the next best thing for Pakistan cricket.



But his first three PSL outings were forgettable. He went wicketless against Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings and was relegated to the bench.

Desperate for a win to stay alive in the contest Lahore brought the 17-year-old back for the must-win game against Multan on Friday evening.

On the way to the stadium, team manager Rana Sameen asked Shaheen whether he was ready to deliver.

“Sameen bhai asked me what will I do today and I told him that I’ll take five wickets,” Shaheen said after flattening Multan with figures of 5-4 that allowed Lahore to secure their first win in PSL 3.

“It feels great that we have won our first match in PSL,” Shaheen said.

When asked why he was unable to click in the first three games, he replied: “This is the first time I have played Twenty20 cricket. That was the reason why I couldn’t click in the earlier games,” said Shaheen, who is the younger brother of Riaz Afridi, a former Pakistan Test player.

Shaheen said that Riaz helped him in his quest to become a world class bowler.

“I got tips from my elder brother. Then at NCA Mudassar bhai helped me. I also got help from Waqar bhai and Wasim bhai,” he said.

Shaheen hoped that he will get a chance to play for Pakistan especially in the longest format of the game.

“I personally like Test cricket,” he said.

Rana Sameen, meanwhile, said that there was this sense of relief in the Lahore camp after the team finally ended its losing streak.

“There is relief more than joy. It’s a united team and there are too many emotions attached. It’s been a difficult journey.

“We play for pride. Everybody was trying to give their best but there were some mistakes.”

Following Lahore’s defeat on Thursday, skipper Brendon McCullum offered to step down. It triggered speculations that Lahore were planning to bring in a new captain but Sameer rejected the notion.

“We have never thought about replacing McCullum. He is really committed to the cause of Lahore Qalandars. We have hundred percent faith in Brendon. He has changed his game for the sake of the team,” he said.