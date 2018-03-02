Fri March 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 2, 2018

Security forces avert major terror bid in Balochistan

Rawalpindi: Security forces foiled a major terrorist activity, recovering huge quantity of arms and ammunition and apprehending six terrorists in Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, FC Balochistan conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Karbala, Pishin area of Balochistan on terrorists suspected hideouts as part of Operation Radd ul Fasaad and arrested six suspected militants.

Cache of arms and ammunition including 500 kgs of explosive, suicide jackets, prepared IEDs, Sub Machine Guns, Mines and communication equipment recovered, the ISPR said.

