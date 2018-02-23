Film festival manifestation of sustainable peace in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after the 18th amendment, film has become provincial subject and his government would be organizing such film festival to promote films in the country.



This he said while delivering his presidential speech at `Karachi Sub Ka â€“ Asia Peace Film Festival organized by Culture Department in collaboration with Information department, Asia Peace Film Festival at Expo Centre Karachi.

He said that the theme of the festival `Karachi Sub kaâ€™ is an inspiring and appealing one. â€œNo doubt, Karachi being a moderate plural society belongs to each and every one living here, doing business here, linked here directly or indirectly,â€ he said and added â€œthis ownership of this city would definitely further foster fraternity and brother hood among the people of different languages, thoughts and religions living here peacefully.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah for organizing such events which show the actual harmony in our society.

â€œThe provincial government would continue its efforts for promotion of films and restoration of Cinema industry in the province,â€ he said.

He said that in the festival over 50 countries are participating and more than 109 pictures would be screened.

â€œThis is good for sharing technological experiences, script work, script technics, picturizing techniques, sharing different technologies work in different atmosphere and to explore film market in different countries,â€ he said.

â€œI feel proud to see the events like literary festival, food festival, film festival, musical programmes, literary sittings and such other programmes in the city that was once the target of terrorists, mafias, outlaws and gangsters,â€ Murad Ali Shah said and added â€œtoday the city is emerging as a city of peace, tranquility, trade, industry and seat of learning and top of it city of lights.â€

Murad Ali Shah said that the film festival also helps promote tourism which is evident from this film festival that over 400 people of different countries have come here to witness, participate and enjoy this film festival held in this city.

Earlier, the chief minister launched the four-day film festival, February 23 to 26, 2018 by cutting the tap. He also visited painting exhibition held on the occasion of film festival.