Sat February 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

10,000 masked revelers make it to Croatian carnival

The centre of Zaghreb came alive with 10,000 masked revelers at the time of the main parade of the 35th Rijeka carnival that took place in the streets of northern Adriatic city recently.

Every year, the festival attracts thousands of people who are divided in various groups.

This year, 12 masked groups belonged to Croatia and 10 were from Slovenia, Montenegro, Belgium, Macedonia and Serbia.

Before the main parade, a carnival ball attracted locals and tourists in a warm gathering where donations were collected and food and drinks were served among festive people.

The carnival parade is significant in marking the end of the festivities before Lent which started on 14th February.


