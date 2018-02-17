Pak-Swiss bilateral trade up by 7.5% in 2017

KARACHI, The bilateral trade volume between Switzerland and Pakistan has increased by 7.5 percent during the year 2017.



According to Swiss Customs Administration latest statistics, the bilateral trade volume between Switzerland and Pakistan during 2017 was to the tune of a total of Swiss Franc (CHF) 518.5 million.

The main contributors to this growth were Swiss pharmaceuticals and watches exports that rose by 7.7% and 7.2% respectively.

Pakistani textile exports to Switzerland were also all time high (CHF 109.86 million); 30% more than 2016.