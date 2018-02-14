Wed February 14, 2018
National

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
February 14, 2018

Police bust online drug dealers’ gang in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have busted a gang –including a girl-- of drug dealers involved in supplying drugs/narcotics using internet and mobile phones in posh areas Defence and Clifton.

Police said the accused used to book orders online and deliver drugs at home.

The accused have been identified as ringleader Mehwish Augstin, Usman Shakeel and Saad Rafique.

SHO Darkhshan police station Aurangzeb Khattak said the law enforcers signaled a suspected car and when it was thoroughly searched small packets of drugs were seized.

The drugs were to be delivered in Defence and Clifton.

The ringleader Mehwish alias Sonia had access to educational institutions of Defence and Clifton, police said.

Police have lodged an FIR and launched investigation into it.

Police sources informed that the gang uses mobile phones and internet for placing the order and deliver the same at the doorstep or at cafes/restaurants.

