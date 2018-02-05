32 Pakistanis feared dead in shipwreck of Libya, human traffickers nabbed





ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal on SundayÂ confirmed that at least 32 Pakistani nationals among 90 people were aboard the shipÂ that sankÂ in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya on January 31.

According to FO spokesman, 13 bodies of Pakistani nationals have so far been recovered after being identified with the help of their passports, while diplomats making efforts to bring back them who lost their precious lives in the sad incident.

He added that a family of four was also on board the ship, of which the bodies of the husband and wife have been recovered, while their two children are still missing.



Prime suspect arrested

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested the key suspects from Gujrat, facilitating illegal transportation of Pakistani nationals who drowned in a shipwreck off Libya coast.

According to FIA official, a prime suspect, Mehboob Shah, was taken into custody along with his accomplice Mudassir during a raid in Gujrat.



He added that Mehboob Shah is an administrative head of Darbar Baba Faqeer Shah, runningÂ human smuggling network with his brother and son who dwell in Libya and Italy.



