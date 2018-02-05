Mon February 05, 2018
February 5, 2018

Youth martyred, 2 children wounded as Indian troops target civilians across LOC

RAWALPINDI: A teenage boy was martyred and two children were wounded after Indian troops restored to unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan Army, said that a civilian embraced shahadat while two children were injured in that unprovoked firing of Indian troops in Nezapir sector of LOC.

Pakistani forces befittingly responded and damaged Indian post, from where troops were targeting civilian population across LOC, Said ISPR.

The frequent ceasefire violations by Indian troops are witnessed, which is a serious breach of a truce signed by the rival troops in November 2003.

In 2018, Indian forces carried out more than 150 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of dozens of innocent civilians.

In 2017, Indian troops committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

