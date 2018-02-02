NAB orders inquiry into use of KP govt helicopters by Imran Khan

Islamabad: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to initiate inquiry of using of the provincial government's helicopters by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.



According to NAB communiquÃ©, Imran Khan used government helicopters for private visits for 74 hours on cheap rates, adding that Imran used the Mi-171 for 22 hours and Ecureuil 52 hours.

The accountability bureau added Chief Minister KP Pervaiz Khattak also misused his power.

According to reports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration had spent millions of rupees on Imran Khan's use of the provincial government's helicopters, official documents revealed.

The documents obtained by Geo News from the KP administration department show that the PTI chief used the KP government's helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometres.

The provincial government recorded in its books a total expense of Rs2.1 million at approximately Rs28,865 per hour for Imran Khan's 40 trips on the two helicopters -- an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil.

Similar trips using a private helicopter would have cost the PTI chief tens of millions of rupees, according to estimates.

Imran used the Mi-171 for 21 hours 50 minutes on 12 trips amounting to a recorded expense of Rs1,270,307. Similarly, he used the Ecureuil helicopter 28 times for a total of 52 hours and 5 minutes, amounting to a recorded expense of Rs836,875.

Combined, Imran used both helicopters for a total of 73 hours and 55 minutes, resulting in an expense of Rs2,107,181 recorded by the provincial government.

The PTI chief, whose party governs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, used the helicopters to fly to and from Banigala, Islamabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Nathiagali, Kohat, Battagram and Chakdara, among other places.