Thu February 01, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

SC orders intelligence agencies to help Sindh police arrest Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD:  The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the ISI, Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau to cooperate with the Sindh police to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

The orders came at the request of Sindh Police IG AD Khowaja during the hearing of a case pertaining to alleged extra judicial  killing of Naqeebullah  Mehsood in a police encounter.

Asking the intelligence agencies to assist  the police , the Supreme Court granted 10 more days to  IGP to arrest Rao  Anwar.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against the former SSP  if he failed to comply with the court orders.

The court also ordered media  not to air audio or video messages from the police officer.


