SC orders intelligence agencies to help Sindh police arrest Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD:Â The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the ISI, Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau to cooperate with the Sindh police to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

The orders came at the request of Sindh Police IG AD Khowaja during the hearing of a case pertaining to alleged extra judicialÂ killing of NaqeebullahÂ Mehsood in a police encounter.

Asking the intelligence agencies to assistÂ the police , the Supreme Court granted 10 more days toÂ IGP to arrest RaoÂ Anwar.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against the former SSPÂ if he failed to comply with the court orders.

The court also ordered mediaÂ not to air audio or video messages from the police officer.



