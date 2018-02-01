SC orders intelligence agencies to help Sindh police arrest Rao Anwar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday ordered the ISI, Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau to cooperate with the Sindh police to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwar.
The orders came at the request of Sindh Police IG AD Khowaja during the hearing of a case pertaining to alleged extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood in a police encounter.
Asking the intelligence agencies to assist the police , the Supreme Court granted 10 more days to IGP to arrest Rao Anwar.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against the former SSP if he failed to comply with the court orders.
The court also ordered media not to air audio or video messages from the police officer.
