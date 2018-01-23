Zainab’s killer arrested, claim Punjab police

KASUR: PoliceÂ have arrested the man involved in the rapeÂ and murder of seven years old Zainab in Kasur, Geo TV reported citing sources in the police department on Wednesday.

TheÂ breakthroughÂ in the murder case was made afterÂ Â DNA samples of suspectÂ matched with that of the victim, according to the sources.

According to police, the suspect identified as Imran is a resident of Court Road and a relative of the victim.

The suspect was earlier released after brief interrogation withoutÂ undergoing DNA test as the familyÂ had ruled out the possibility of him being involved in the grotesque act.Â Â

The suspect is said to have confessed to his crime .

Geo TV correspondent said the man had disappearedÂ from Kasur after theÂ interrogation and stayed in Phoolnagr, Pakpatan and other areas of Punjab before being arrested by the police.

The authorities are likely to hold a press conferenceÂ to inform the media about theÂ arrest .

Murder and protestsÂ

Zainabâ€™s body was found from a garbage heap on January 9 five days after she went missing.Â

Postmortem report had confirmed that the girl was raped before beingÂ murdered.

The gruesome murderÂ triggered protests in Kasur and other parts of the countryÂ Â with violent mobs attackingÂ police and residents of ruling party lawmakers.



Two protesters were killed in clashes with police after the funeral prayers of the childÂ in Kasur.

The Punjab government had set up Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the rape and murder of Zainab.

Chief Justice of Pakistan had also taken suo motu notice of the incident.Â