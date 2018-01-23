Tue January 23, 2018
National

January 23, 2018

Zainab’s killer arrested, claim Punjab police

KASUR: Police  have arrested the man involved in the rape  and murder of seven years old Zainab in Kasur, Geo TV reported citing sources in the police department on Wednesday.

The  breakthrough  in the murder case was made after   DNA samples of suspect  matched with that of the victim, according to the sources.

According to police, the suspect identified as Imran is a resident of Court Road and a relative of the victim.

Image shows details of prime accused in Zainab murder case.

The suspect was earlier released after brief interrogation without  undergoing DNA test as the family  had ruled out the possibility of him being involved in the grotesque act.  

The suspect is said to have confessed to his crime .

Geo TV correspondent said the man had disappeared  from Kasur after the  interrogation and stayed in Phoolnagr, Pakpatan and other areas of Punjab before being arrested by the police.

The authorities are likely to hold a press conference  to inform the media about the  arrest .

Murder and protests 

Zainab’s body was found from a garbage heap on January 9 five days after she went missing. 

Postmortem report had confirmed that the girl was raped before being  murdered.

The gruesome murder  triggered protests in Kasur and other parts of the country   with violent mobs attacking  police and residents of ruling party lawmakers.

Two protesters were killed in clashes with police after the funeral prayers of the child  in Kasur.

The Punjab government had set up Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the rape and murder of Zainab.

Chief Justice of Pakistan had also taken suo motu notice of the incident. 

