Tue January 23, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 23, 2018

US urges Pakistan to expel 'Taliban leaders'


WASHINGTON: Condemning the deadly attack on a luxury hotel in Afghanistan's capital city, The United States urged Pakistan to expel Taliban leaders, the White House said in a statement Monday night.

The leaders of the terrorist outfit need to be banned "from operating on Pakistani soil," it said in a statement disclosed by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

On Sunday, rejecting knee-jerk allegations by some Afghan circles of the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Pakistan  called for credible investigation into the attack, including a report on the security lapses.

In a press statement issued earlier, the foreign office had strongly condemned the brutal attack, saying; “The government and the people of Pakistan convey solidarity and support with the government and people of Afghanistan at this dastardly terrorist attack. We convey our deepest sympathies for those who have lost their loved ones and our sincere prayers and wishes are for early recovery of those who have sustained injuries in this heinous terror attack.” 

The statement further read that cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

At least five people were killed and six injured after gunmen attacked Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel Saturday night, seizing hostages and exchanging gunfire with security forces as the building in the Afghan capital caught fire and residents and staff fled.

126 hostages  including 41 foreigners were rescued, while all five attackers were killed in the operation.

