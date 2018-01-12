Fri January 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Celebs call for measures to save 'Zainabs'


KARACHI: Condemning the horrific incident of Kasur in which a seven-year-old Zainab was raped and murdered after abduction, the renowned singer and social worker Shehzad Roy, along with other showbiz celebrities, on Thursday called for an exemplary punishment to the culprits behind the heinous crime.

During the press conference, Roy urged the authority to take strict measures to save the future of Zainabs in Pakistan, adding that out of every five children one is subjected to sexual abuse in the country.

Urging the parents to teach their children to save them from falling victims to any such mishap, he said that stopping children from going out will not be justifiable, adding that the subject is still a taboo in the society.

He added; “Most of the cases go unreported because there are laws for protection and we need to create awareness about them."


On the occasion, Mahira Khan also urged the authority to deliver justice, not only to Zainab but all those had became victims of this brutality before her.

During the presser, Mahira stressed need to create creating awareness about abuse, finding the long -term solution. She also asked parents tell their children not to remain silent.

The incident has sparked outrage across the country. Politicians, celebrities and sportsmen took to social media to condemn the shocking incident, demanding justice and raising questions over the government's failure to punish the culprits, aiders, abetters of the 2015 Kasur child abuse case as well as abysmal protection of minors in the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case

Heartbroken father demands to change JIT head in Zainab’s murder case
Another body recovered from Kasur's field

Another body recovered from Kasur's field
Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR

Success of CPEC imperative for Pakistan, entire region: DG ISPR
Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi

Imran confirms he sent marriage proposal to Bushra Bibi
Load More load more