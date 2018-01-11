Thu January 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 10, 2018

Malala heartbroken over alleged rape, murder of Zainab in Kasur

London: Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai has condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, saying she was heartbroken to hear about Zainab.

Malala took to twitter, saying such brutal incidents have to stop.

Malala using hashtag #JusticeForZainab, 7-year-old child abused and brutally killed in Kasur, Pakistan, Malala demanded of the government and the concerned authorities must take action. 

Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile.

According to TV channels, forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed .

