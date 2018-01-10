Ex-MQM leader Saleem Shahzad welcomed by PTI

KARACHI: Former member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Saleem Shahzad has reportedly joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), party's spokesman Fawad Chaudhary welcomed him in his tweet after Shahzad's meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala residence on Tuesday.

Shahzad has been in news since PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted a photo of the two leaders meeting atÂ Bani Gala, saying "PTI welcomes #SaleemShahzad".



Saleem Shahzad, who was a close aide of MQM founder, has notÂ made any announcement yet whetherÂ he has joinedÂ PTI.

Saleem Shahazad returned to Pakistan on February 6, 2017, upon his arrival at Karachi airport, he was taken into custody by SSP Malir Rao Anwar in an old case of rioting. Earlier in December, he had announced to launch a new political party.

