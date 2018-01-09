Tue January 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of govt hospitals in Karachi

CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of govt hospitals in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice on the conditions of the government hospitals in Karachi.

Taking suo moto notice, the Chief Justice has summoned Medical Superintendents (MS) of all public hospitals of Karachi on January 13 in Supreme Court Karachi registry.

He has further sought the details as to availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff. All the Medical Superintendents of government hospitals are required to be present in person alongwith referred detailed reports reflecting the positions of respective hospitals.

The Chief Justice also took suo moto notice of admissions in private medical colleges of Sindh and directed CEOs of these institutions to appear before the court on January 13.

He also took notice of traffic closure during VVIPs movement in Karachi and sought report from departments concerned.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan made important sacrifices, contributions in war on terror: China

Pakistan made important sacrifices, contributions in war on terror: China
PHC approves bail plea, orders release of Sufi Muhammad

PHC approves bail plea, orders release of Sufi Muhammad
Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17

Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17
India detains four Kashmiris for playing Pak anthem before cricket match

India detains four Kashmiris for playing Pak anthem before cricket match
Load More load more