CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of govt hospitals in Karachi

CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of govt hospitals in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice on the conditions of the government hospitals in Karachi.

Taking suo moto notice, the Chief Justice has summoned Medical Superintendents (MS) of all public hospitals of Karachi on January 13 in Supreme Court Karachi registry.

He has further sought the details as to availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff. All the Medical Superintendents of government hospitals are required to be present in person alongwith referred detailed reports reflecting the positions of respective hospitals.

The Chief Justice also took suo moto notice of admissions in private medical colleges of Sindh and directed CEOs of these institutions to appear before the court on January 13.

He also took notice of traffic closure during VVIPs movement in Karachi and sought report from departments concerned.