Imran responds to 'ignorant, ungrateful' Trump, urges Pak to learn lesson from humiliation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said after being blamed by â€œignorant and ungrateful Trumpâ€, Pakistan needs to learn the lesson that it would notÂ allow itself to be used by others for what he said short term paltry financial benefits.

â€œOur society became radicalised and polarised as we helped CIA create jihadi groups; then, a decade later, we tried to eliminate them as terrorists on US orders,â€ he tweeted.

Imran Khan said from the start he had opposed the idea of Pakistan becoming part of US-led coalition and the government of Pakistan was saying the same after suffering 70,000 casualties, over 100 billion loss to economy, do more US taunts and Trump's humiliation of the country.

â€œFinally Pak suffers ultimate insult: being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. A couple of thousand or so Haqqanis allegedly in Pak are supposed to be cause of why the most well-equipped mly force in history, 150k NATO troops + over 200k Afghan army could not succeed?,â€ he tweeted.

Khan's tweets came in response to US President Donald Trumps recent statement in which he accused Pakistan ofÂ "deceit and lie" .