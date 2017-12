No evidence found against five bloggers accused of blasphemy, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Investigators on Friday told the Islamabad High Court that they have found no evidence against bloggers accused of posting blasphemous content online.

The officials from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appeared before the court during the hearing of the blasphemous content case where Justice Shukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked  falsely accusing someone of blasphemy is an offence as serious as blasphemy itself.

He said that no action should be taken against the suspects if no evidence is found.

 Justice Siddiqui said the court will decide whether the evidence against the accused is insufficient or if they were falsely accused of blasphemy.

He asked the journalists present in the court room to tell what is the punishment for a person who gives a false report.

In January this year, families , supporters and associates of all five men described allegation of blasphemy as part of a "malicious campaign".Â



They denied that the bloggers had blasphemed.Â