No evidence found against five bloggers accused of blasphemy, IHC told

ISLAMABAD:Â Investigators on Friday told the Islamabad High Court that they have found no evidenceÂ against bloggersÂ accused ofÂ posting blasphemous content online.

The officialsÂ from the Federal Investigation AgencyÂ (FIA) appeared before theÂ court during the hearing of the blasphemous content case where Justice Shukat Aziz Siddiqui remarkedÂ Â falsely accusing someone of blasphemy is an offence as serious as blasphemy itself.

He said thatÂ no action should be taken against the suspects if no evidence isÂ found.

Â Justice SiddiquiÂ saidÂ the court will decide whether the evidence against the accused is insufficient or if they were falsely accused of blasphemy.

He asked the journalists present in the court room to tell what is the punishment for a person who gives a false report.

In January this year, families , supporters and associatesÂ of all five menÂ described allegation of blasphemy as part of a "malicious campaign".Â



They denied that the bloggers had blasphemed.Â

