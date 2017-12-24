Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

No evidence found against five bloggers accused of blasphemy, IHC told

ISLAMABAD:  Investigators on Friday told the Islamabad High Court that they have found no evidence  against bloggers  accused of  posting blasphemous content online.

The officials  from the Federal Investigation Agency  (FIA) appeared before the  court during the hearing of the blasphemous content case where Justice Shukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked   falsely accusing someone of blasphemy is an offence as serious as blasphemy itself.

He said that  no action should be taken against the suspects if no evidence is  found.

 Justice Siddiqui  said  the court will decide whether the evidence against the accused is insufficient or if they were falsely accused of blasphemy.

He asked the journalists present in the court room to tell what is the punishment for a person who gives a false report.

In January this year, families , supporters and associates  of all five men  described allegation of blasphemy as part of a "malicious campaign". 

They denied that the bloggers had blasphemed. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more