Diplomatic success for Pakistan: Controversial terror list taken off Heart of Asia Conference's declaration

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal on Thursday said a controversial list of terrorists has been taken off the declaration of Heart of Asia Conference after Pakistan raised strong objections, according to Geo TV.

In a weekly briefing the spokesman termed the achievement as a big diplomatic success .

He said Pakistan has allowed the list to become part of the declaration with positive thinking, but New Delhi used it as propaganda against Pakistan.

He said India used the list to vilify Pakistan and declared it a big diplomatic success in the conference.

He condemned the missile attack on Saudi Arabia that was carried out by Houthi rebels on 19 December 2017 .

Rejecting US allegations, he said Pakistan has rendered greart sacrifices in fight against terrorism and took action against terroirist indiscriminately.

He said Pakistan rejects all the allegations leveled in US National Security Policy.

Speaking about Jerusalem, he said Islamabad fully supports OIC’s declaration about the holy city.

Expressing reservation over Indian activities in Afghanistan, he said the neighboring country was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan.

Responding to question regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said no decision has been made yet about the implementation of orders regarding Indian spy’s hanging.

He said wife and mother of Jadhav have been granted visa for Islamabad. He said the women could not be brought via road due to security concerns.

He said the meeting between Kulbhushan and family would take place at the Foreign Office amid tight security.