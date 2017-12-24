Sun December 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
December 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Diplomatic success for Pakistan: Controversial terror list taken off Heart of Asia Conference's declaration

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal on Thursday said a  controversial list of terrorists has been taken off the declaration of Heart of Asia Conference after Pakistan raised strong objections, according to Geo TV.

In a weekly briefing the spokesman termed the achievement as  a big diplomatic success .

He said Pakistan has allowed the list to become part of the declaration with positive thinking, but New Delhi used it as propaganda against Pakistan. 

He said India used the list to vilify Pakistan and declared it a big diplomatic success in the conference.

He condemned the missile attack on Saudi Arabia that was carried out by Houthi rebels on 19 December 2017 .

Rejecting US allegations, he said Pakistan has rendered greart sacrifices in fight against terrorism and took action against terroirist indiscriminately.

He said Pakistan rejects all the allegations leveled in US National Security Policy.

Speaking about Jerusalem, he said Islamabad fully supports OIC’s declaration about the holy city.

Expressing reservation over Indian activities  in Afghanistan, he said the neighboring country was hatching conspiracies against Pakistan.

Responding to question regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said no decision has been made yet about the implementation of orders regarding Indian spy’s hanging.

He said wife and mother of Jadhav have been granted visa for Islamabad. He said the women could not be brought via road due to security concerns.

He said the meeting between Kulbhushan and family would take place at the Foreign Office amid tight security.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif

10 die in road mishap near Sehwan Sharif
Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested

Lawyer who misbehaved with police in Karachi arrested
Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Shahrukh Jatoi,murderer of Shahzeb Khan, released as court approves bail plea

Load More load more