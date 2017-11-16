Thu November 16, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

JF-17 Thunder dazzles spectators at Dubai Air Show

DUBAI: On the twilight of Dubai Air Show, a large number of spectators thronged the PAF pavilion to see the static display of JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak aircraft on Thursday.

Being an open day for general public, aviation enthusiasts turned out in thousands to see the sleek and lethal fighter aircraft, rightfully called the Pride of Pakistan.

The eager spectators were briefed about the various capabilities of this aircraft.

Another salient feature of the event was the scintillating aerobatics display by JF-17 Thunder and Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, which presented breathtaking manoeuvres during the aerial display.

JF-17 is a state of the art fighter aircraft, featured with outstanding flight performance and strong operational capability. 

Designed and developed as an affordable and cost effective fighter, it provides cutting edge capabilities at an affordable cost.

JF-17 Thunder has successfully participated in various reputed air shows all over the world including Farnborough Air Show, Paris Air Show and Zhuhai Air Show.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal terms PPP as second name of tolerance in Pakistan

Bilawal terms PPP as second name of tolerance in Pakistan
NA approves bill to restore finality of Prophethood clause to original shape

NA approves bill to restore finality of Prophethood clause to original shape
Pakistan ready for talks with India on all issues: FO

Pakistan ready for talks with India on all issues: FO
NAB court recommends interior ministry to put Dar’s name on ECL

NAB court recommends interior ministry to put Dar’s name on ECL
Load More load more