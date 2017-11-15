First-ever sci-fi theme park to open in China

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chinese engineers are set to create a sci-fi theme park spread on 500 acres of land in China's southwest Guizhou province.
The park titled 'East Valley of Science and Fantasy' will take visitors to a tour through space and time.
With the use of virtual reality, holographic and augmented reality, users will have an immersive one-of-its-kind experience.
The entrance has a 53 meters tall transformer, which is the largest one ever built and weighs 750 tons of steel.
An entire hall is dedicated to Star Wars where fans can go on a themed VR roller coaster ride.
