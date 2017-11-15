First-ever sci-fi theme park to open in China

Chinese engineers are set to create a sci-fi theme park spread on 500 acres of land in China's southwest Guizhou province.

The park titled 'East Valley of Science and Fantasy' will take visitors to a tour through space and time.

With the use of virtual reality, holographic and augmented reality, users will have an immersive one-of-its-kind experience.

The entrance has a 53 meters tall transformer, which is the largest one ever built and weighs 750 tons of steel.

An entire hall is dedicated to Star Wars where fans can go on a themed VR roller coaster ride.