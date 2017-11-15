Wed November 15, 2017
Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Daring Chinese couple holds wedding photo shoot on Chaya Mountain cliff face

If you think you can’t take your wedding photo shoot to the next level, you are wrong!

To make it a little more memorable than it already was, a Chinese couple had its nuptial pictures clicked while dangling 330 ft off the ground, facing Chaya Mountain amidst scenic landscapes.

Ironically, the couple said its vows on Singles Day celebrated by people across China for not having a partner.

Being a famous tourist spot, Chaya Mountain cliff, in Henan province of China is known for its picturesque view. While the audacious couple stood on metal spikes embedded in the cliff, it almost gave off an illusion of standing in air from afar.

Defying all conventional forms, the photo shoot was an unforgettable affair for both, the bride and groom as well as those who assisted them in this unbelievable move.

Organized around the theme of 2013 action adventure show named Journey to the West, a remake of 1970s Monkey, the staff dressed up as distinctive characters from the famous Chinese series.

