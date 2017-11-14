All parameters of justice are only for Nawaz Sharif, his family, tweets Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that all the parameters of justice are only for Nawaz Sharif and his family.

In a series of messages on Twitter on Tuesday, she said: “others are not being quizzed. No one is asking from the proclaimed offender where he had been over the last two years.”

Maryam was giving her reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to reserve verdict in the petitions seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tarin. The court had observed that it should not be expected that the decision would be given tomorrow.

She said: “Nothing to hurry. Haste was for Nawaz Sharif only since new parameters had been set to take a decision against Nawaz Sharif.”

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had reserved verdict in petitions seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tarin.

The petitions were filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Hanif Abbasi.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan observed that Imran Khan declared his London flats but failed to declare his offshore company in asset details.

The remarks came as a three-member bench of the apex court heard Abbasi’s petitions separately.

At the onset of the hearing, Naeem Bukhari, argued three questions were raised against his client in the case. He said the questions were: what was the source of London property, at what cost it was sold, where was the money spent and when was the London property declared in Pakistan.

He said the London flat was declared in 2000 under amnesty scheme about which chief justice remarked the flat was declared but offshore company was not.

He stated that Imran Khan didn’t declare because neither he was the beneficial owner nor was he a share holder.

Hanif Abbasi’s lawyer Akram Sheikh argued that Imran Khan has accepted that Niazi Services Offshore company was set up to purchase the London flat and the transactions of the company shows the PTI chairman was the actual owner of the company.

Countering the argument, Bukhari said there was no contradiction in any answers provided his clinet and neither did he take any uturn.

He said the court sought money trail of London flat and the price of sale which was has already been submitted besides the details of declaring London flat.

He maintained that his client might have committed a mistake in declaring his assets in 2002 but he never misstated.

The lawyer said Imran Khan’s nomination papers would have been rejected by returning officers had he hidden anything but the Election Commission didn’t object to Khan’s returns.

Naeem Bukhari said the case could not be compared with Panama Papers case which was related to the prime minister and in which salary was not drawn. He said In Imran Khan’s case money was not transferred abroad.

The Chief Justice said if you speak truth you don’t’ have to remember anything said in the past.

He said the court was hearing the case in search of truth and it should not be expected that the decision would be given tomorrow.