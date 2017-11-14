Tue November 14, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 14, 2017

Animated comedy film 'Early Man' trailer is out now

Animated comedy film ‘Early Man’ trailer is out now
Peter Rabbit opens up with first trailer

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood has moved its upcoming comedy adventure film “Peter Rabbit”...

‘Hollow in the Land’ trailer out

Ahead of its release next month, a trailer of suspense drama ‘Hollow in the Land’ has been released online.

Written and directed by Scooter Corkle, the film stars Dianna Agron, Shawn Ashmore, and Rachelle Lefevre.

The story of the film revolves around a girl whose father is in jail and her mother had left the family when she was young.

Alison Miller (Dianna Agron) is the matriarch of the family watching over her only sibling Brandon (Jared Abrahamson). But on the anniversary of their father’s crimes, their family is pushed to its limits: a dead man has been found in a trailer park and Brandon is missing from the crime scene.

In a race against time, Alison must find Brandon and unearth the truth before he ends up behind bars or inside a casket. But the harder she looks, the more people turn up dead, and Alison soon becomes a suspect herself.

The release date of the movie is set to December 8, 2017.

