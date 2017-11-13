David Beckham surprises 17-year-old fan with award invitation

17-year-old, Moin Younis suffers from a rare chronic skin disorder in which his skin keeps swelling and bleeding at the slightest touch. Due to his rare disease, Moin experiences excruciatingly unbearable pain but despite of his suffering, the young lad is an ambassador for Acorn Charity. With a consistent smile and cheery outlook to life, Moin has been able to positively impact the lives of those around him.

In a recent award ceremony, Moin was awarded the 2017 Pride of Britain Award , the news of which were broken to him by his favourite footballer David Beckham.

At first Moin could not believe his luck when he was asked to talk to Beckham on phone. But when the footballer faked a drop in phone signals only to enter the room in which Moin was seated, he was gobsmacked.

Moin was presented the Teenager of courage award for his courage and determination in fighting his rare disorder and being a source of inspiration for those elder and younger to him.

Moin has taught the world how to live through the excruciating pain with a smile and great wit.