Sat November 11, 2017
Sports

November 11, 2017

Zeeshan lifts Chief Of The Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship Trophy

PESHAWAR: Zeeshan Zaib won the Chief Of The Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship (under-19) by the scores of 15-13, 11-5 and 11-4.

The final match and the closing ceremony of the Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship 2017 was held here at the Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff was the chief guest at the final which was also witnessed by former world champions Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan.

At the end of the final match of Under-19 category, played between Zeeshan Zaib and Ozair Rasheed, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.

The Air Chief said at the occasion that PAF and PSF have focussed on the promotion of squash at junior level.

He further said that these young players are the future of Pakistan squash and will be provided every possible facility to bring the past glory in the game.

He also said that PSF is also working on bringing back international squash to the country and the game lovers will watch foreign players participating in the contests at Pakistani courts.

The results of other categories are as under:-

Humaam Ahmed  beat  Anas Bukhari   11-8, 11-7, 11-9 (Under-11)

Muhammad Hamza  beat  Ammad Ahmed 11-5, 15-13, 8-11, 11-6 (Under -13)

Noor Zaman   beat Khushal Riaz  11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-8   (Under- 15)

Ozair Shaukat  beat Farhan Hashmi  11-7, 11-13,  9-11, 11-9, 11-2 (Under - 17)

Zeeshan Zaib beat beat Ozair Rasheed  15-13,11-5, 11-4   (Under- 19)

In all, 200 players from all over the country, including all national seeded junior players, participated in the championship, held from November 6 to 11, in U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 categories.

