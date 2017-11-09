Asad Shafiq highest paid cricketer in Pakistan over past 4 years

ISLAMABAD: Test cricketer Asad Shafiq is the highest paid Pakistani cricketer with Rs 111 million during the past four years followed by all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez with Rs97.3 million.

This was revealed during the Senate session, chaired by presiding officer Tahir Mushhadi, where details of the remuneration of national team players were presented.

During the session, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination presented written reply about the salaries paid to the green shirt players over the past four years in the Senate.

According to the document, Asad Safiq tops the list of the players with Rs 111.9 million in pocket followed by Mohammad Hafeez Rs97.3 million.

Former skipper Misbahul Haq earned Rs 71.4 million as match fees while incumbent captain Sarfraz pocketed Rs 69.1 million.

Similarly Younis Khan was paid Rs59.8 million, Yasir Shah Rs52.6 million, Mohamamd Irfan Rs36.2 million, Shoaib Malik Rs54.7 million, Ahmed Shehzad Rs58.9 million, Shahid Afridi Rs55.6 million, Wahab Riaz Rs 51.8 million, Azhar Ali Rs60 million, Haris Sohail Rs20 million, Imad Wasim Rs20 million and Junaid Khan Rs40 million.