Tue November 07, 2017
World

AFP
November 7, 2017

Saudi king hosts Abbas after Palestinian accord

RIYADH: Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas held talks with Saudi King Salman on Tuesday on his first visit to the kingdom since last month´s landmark reconciliation accord between rival factions Hamas and Fatah.

"During the session, the (two leaders) reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian arena," state-run Saudi Press Agency said in a brief statement.

Under an Egyptian-brokered deal signed between Abbas´s Fatah and the Islamist Hamas movement on October 12, the Palestinian Authority is due to resume full control of the Gaza Strip by December 1.

Abbas´s visit to Riyadh comes after Hamas handed over control of the Gaza Strip´s borders with Egypt and Israel to the Palestinian Authority last week, in the first key test of the accord.

